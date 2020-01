ROAD TRAGEDY: South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour lay wreaths on behalf of their councils and Kawungan State School at the site of the fatal crash which took the life of Charmaine McLeod and her four young children outside Kumbia back in May 2019.

AFTER a year of tragedy on the region's roads, many South Burnett residents are determined to make 2020 a year dedicated to road safety.

In 2019, 55 people died on southern Queensland roads, with eleven of those people dying in the South Burnett.

Eight local residents weighed in on what needs to be done to ensure the South Burnett community has a safer year on our roads.

Read their responses below:

It's just a matter of being patient and obeying the speed limits. You'll still get to your destination. – Zoe Rizk

“There’s still many drink and drug drivers on the road. We need more random testing to help teach them a lesson.” – Nelson Woods.

“Less mobile phone usage! Drivers need to just put down their devices when they’re on the road.” – Melissa O’Driscoll.

“Drivers need to take more time to plan things before rushing out the door. Be prepared and take the time to have regular reviver breaks, pack plenty of water and a few snacks to help keep you alert.” – Colin Gavin

“We need to have more random breath testing around the region to catch drivers who are driving under the influence.” – Nell Hobbs.

“We need more speed cameras, drink and drug testing, and overtaking lanes.” – Greg Lewis.

“We need more driver reviver programs, drivers need to know when to pull over and take a rest.” – Colin Wingfield

“I think the highway speeds should all be set to 110 like it is in South Australia, I think this would reduce a lot of driver irritation on the roads.” – Sean Hunt

“Drivers just need to slow down, everyone's in such a rush to get to town 30 seconds faster.” – Christie Orme

“More road education and reduced speeds. Drivers need to remember to drive within their abilities and the law.” – Leon Wyvill.