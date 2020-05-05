YOUR SAY: Why we should download the COVID-19 app

MORE than four million Australians have downloaded the Government's COVIDSafe tracking app, but it seems South Burnett residents remain divided on whether they should use the app.

The South Burnett Times ran a poll asking readers whether they would download the coronavirus tracing app.

Only 52 per cent of the South Burnett readers who responded revealed they would download the app.

What you said:

Reader Royce Bell said he had already downloaded the app to do his part.

"I don't really trust the government, but hope it will help in this sad situation," he said.

Jeanette Eric Dundas Feltham said the app was already downloaded on their phones.

"We need to be able to get to people quickly and help prevent more spreading," she said.

"Besides all is already known about us in this World Wide Web planet long before this app.

"Anything that helps to control and stop things from being worse as in America and other countries, count me lucky.

"We just don't know how lucky we are this time around."

Reader poll SOUTH BURNETT: Will you download the COVIDSafe app? This poll ended on 05 May 2020. Current Results Yes 52% No 47% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Reader Jodi Daly said she would not be downloading the app as she did not think it was necessary.

Joy Ann Kersten agreed.

"I have nothing to hide, I mostly self-isolate, I won't be downloading the app," she said.

Readers Chris Stumer and Deborah Geaney were concerned the app would drain a phone's battery quickly.

"If it requires bluetooth and location turned on, then it could drain the battery quickly," Mr Stumer said.

Reader Edward Gilmour pointed out some people would not even own smart phones which were compatible with the app.

An iPhone device displays the COVIDSafe app released by the Australian government on Tuesday, April 29, 2019. The app traces every person running the app who has been in contact with other app users who has tested positive for coronavirus in the previous few weeks. The automation of coronavirus contact tracing seeks to allow the easing of restrictions in Australia. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Post lock-down plans in place

Australians desperate to go back to the pub, gym and weekend sport are being told by the Prime Minister that the only way forward is downloading the COVIDSafe app.

Diners who do not have the tracking app downloaded may have to give their name and phone number to front-of house staff before dining out in Queensland post coronavirus lockdowns.

This is one of many proposed guidelines being discussed this week by the hospitality industry for reopening cafes and restaurants.

How the app works:

The app is designed to help health officials quickly contact people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

After two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kingaroy, now recovered, Queensland Health were able to reveal how the cases were contracted.

A total of 42 cases have been confirmed in the Darling Downs region.

There are no active cases in the region, but two people have passed away.

The app will allow health teams to speed up this process of determining where a positive case was contracted, where they had been and who they had been in close contact with.

This means anyone who is at risk may be contacted quicker.

Many Australians have privacy concerns about the app which asks for your name, mobile number, postcode and age range.

The Australian Department of Health reported the downloading the app is completely voluntary and is something people can do to protect themselves, their family, friends and save the lives of other Australians.

After the pandemic, users will be prompted to delete the COVIDSafe app from their phone and all data in the information storage system will also be destroyed.