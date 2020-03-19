YOU’RE ON CANDID CAMERA: Town security boosted

Senior Constable Susan Stevens in the Wondai Police Station, where police will be able to access surveillance footage from 64 cameras which have been installed in the town.

Senior Constable Susan Stevens in the Wondai Police Station, where police will be able to access surveillance footage from 64 cameras which have been installed in the town.

WONDAI police have effectively received 64 new recruits at their station this week thanks to the installation of 35 new security devices around the town.

The security devices were officially switched on this week to provide 64 new ‘sets of eyes’ for the two-person station led by Senior Constable Susan Stevens.

Snr Const. Stevens said the town’s new surveillance network would be a huge help toward delivering justice in Wondai.

“This is a wonderful investment for our town and our police station,” she said.

“The cameras provide 64 high-quality images from around Wondai and will make solving cases much more efficient.”

South Burnett Regional Council’s Ros Heit said the funds for the security cameras were secured by Wondai Lions Club members who applied for a grant from the Federal Government’s Safer Communities Fund.

“We were unsuccessful for the grant the first time we applied last year, but thankfully we made the cut-off the next time we applied and we received $217,600 to put towards the project,” Councillor Heit said.

“We decided to involve Luke Radunz from DataWave here in Wondai so we could use a local business and have a local person to go to if there were ever any problems in the future.

“From there we formed a team consisting of myself, Snr Const. Stevens, president of the Wondai Lions Club Fred Law and Luke to determine where we were going to situate the cameras to allow for the most effective amount of surveillance.”

Wondai Lions Club president Fred Law, Senior Constable Susan Stevens, DataWave Internet Wondai’s Luke Radunz Councillor Ros Heit and Wondai Neighbourhood Watch’s Brian Hodson at the official launch of the new Wondai security system.

Cr Heit said as the majority of Wondai’s population was made of older residents, the extra surveillance in town was necessary to ensure the townspeople felt safer in their community.

“There wasn’t necessarily a spike in crime within Wondai as such, but the community just felt it was necessary to have some more surveillance in place to keep a better eye on our streets, homes and CBD,” she said.

Mr Law said Lions would soon hand the surveillance project over to the police.

“We want to make it clear that Lions helped obtain the funding needed to make this project a reality, but we will be handing the whole project over to the Wondai Police Station shortly and it will be their full responsibility to take the reins from there on,” he said.

Cr Heit clarified that the police would have sole access to the surveillance footage, despite the system being fed through a council receiver.

“This is solely to assist the police here in Wondai do their job and they are the only people who have access to any of the footage recorded,” she said.