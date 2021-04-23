Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

A new voice for the Callide electorate, Year 12 student Tayleigh Fry, has been selected to be part of the Queensland Youth Parliament (QYP) program in 2021.

Finding her passion in law and criminology, Miss Fry hopes to help troubled youths break the cycle of trauma and see them rehabilitated rather than incarcerated.

With her bright future already meticulously planned out, the Burnett State College Student hopes to become a lawyer, with a career in politics next in line.

“I‘ve always wanted to be a lawyer, namely a barista, and I thought that this would be a great experience for speaking publicly and learning a bit more about the legal system,” Miss Fry said.

“I also want to advocate for small rural towns and have our voice heard.”

The Queensland Youth Parliament program provides students with the opportunity to serve as Youth Members and gain a hands-on understanding of Queensland’s parliamentary processes.

The students introduce and then debate a mock Bill or motion, reflecting topical issues in their electorate.

Queensland Youth Parliament 2021. Photo/Tayleigh Fry.

Recently returning from parliament, Miss Fry said the experience was like nothing she’d ever seen before.

“We were learning a lot about different parliamentary aspects and what we need to know when we‘re in Parliament,” she said.

“We learned a lot about media and writing bills for our portfolio, which was probably the best part.

“My portfolio is legal affairs and corrective services. We have to write a bill, which we will then argue in Parliament.”

Passionate about rehabilitating troubled youth, Miss Fry said the bill will be focused on raising the age of responsibility for youth offenders, so children are not being further traumatised by the system.

Outside of parliament, Miss Fry advocates for a number of varying projects through her school.

“I have a big passion for a lot of different projects,” she said.

“I just spoke about youth homelessness at our school assembly and I‘ve also advocated for Pink Ribbon day.

“My school is also involved in having a World’s Biggest Morning Tea and we also have a team in for Relay for Life.”

Meeting with Callide MP Colin Boyce next week, Miss Fry said she’s eager to discuss her bill with him and learn more about how to engage the community.

Perhaps the most exciting element of this program, the aspiring lawyer said in September she and her peers will have the opportunity to debate their bill at the Sitting Week.

“If it successfully is passed, it goes on to the state parliament and they get to review the bill,” she said.