Youth of Year winners tackle tough subjects

KINGAROY State High School 2020 captains and committee chairs took part in the Kingaroy round of the Lions Youth of the Year competition, where one student tackled the tough topic of teen suicide.

The competing students took place in an interview process late last month, and then presented a five-minute speech on a topic of their choice.

This was followed by another public speaking exercise where the students had to ­respond to two impromptu questions at the Kingaroy Lions Club meeting in the evening.

Kingaroy State High School head of department for English and languages other than English Paul Hutton said the award recipients were both worthy.

“All of our student leaders presented excellent prepared speeches on a variety of current issues and were enthusiastic participants in the impromptu section,” Mr Hutton said.

“The students all realised the benefits of participating in a public speaking competition, as well as in an interview ­process.

“Two awards were given on the night, with Olivia Eriksen being a worthy recipient of the public speaking award.

“The overall winner of the Kingaroy round of Lions Youth of the Year was Asha Cooper, who now moves on to the regional level to be held in Nanango on Saturday, March 21.”

Both award winners said they thoroughly enjoyed the process and got a lot out of the competition.

Kingaroy High School captain Olivia Eriksen said she talked about teen suicide in her speech.

“I was pretty much just explaining how it’s such a taboo topic and not that many people really talk about it,” Olivia said.

“I was trying to spread awareness.

“There are a lot of people that just don’t really want to talk about teen suicide but I think it’s something that should be talked about more.

“I included a lot of statistics in my speech and I really think the audience was quite shocked by these.

“I know I was shocked when I found out that for every completed teen suicide, 100 to 200 attempts are being made, and that in Australia there are about four youth suicides completed a week.

“I just couldn’t believe it. That’s a lot of children killing themselves.

“A lot of lives being lost way too young.”

Kingaroy High vice-captain Asha Cooper said she spoke about her school trip to Vietnam in 2018 and how it changed her as a person.

“It was a wonderful trip and I learnt so much from it,” Asha said.

“We spent 18 months planning and fundraising over $2500.

“Then while we were there we built a kitchen for a family who was the poorest in one of the villages.

“Seeing how they lived made me really grateful.

“In my speech I talked about how these kinds of trips can really change you as a person and how they’re important for growth and learning.”