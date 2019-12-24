Menu
Former Kingaroy boxer Liam Wilson stands tall with an impressive 5-0 record.
Youth World Title not enough for young boxer

Tristan Evert
24th Dec 2019 12:22 PM
In just his fifth professional bout, former Kingaroy boxer Liam Wilson won the IBF Youth Super Featherweight world title by unanimous decision

After dominating the early exchanges, the former Commonwealth Games athlete went the distance with tough Argentine Mauro Perouene in the Horn-Zerafa undercard fight in Brisban early this month.

The 23-year-old has been working towards a world title his entire career and despite his recent Youth Title, said there is still work to be done.

"Winning the Youth World Title is a massive step in the right direction and has put me in to the top 15 ranked fighters in the world," Wilson said.

"I will continue to work hard and chip away until the opportunity for a senior world title fight presents itself," he said.

"It could be a few years down the track, or it could be a phone call away, regardless I will be ready."

The 23-year-old had 13 fights under Lenny Hams at the Kingaroy boxing gym before moving to Caboolture where trainer Don Tindall put him through another 100 amateur starts.

Wilson now 5-0 as a professional, trains out of the Pine River PCYC under coach Ben Harrington who said his style and aggression was unrivalled.

"He has a very high level of skill, but he likes to trade punches. Big body shots and non-stop aggression," Harrington said.

"He's a freak, there is no other way to put it. He's the real deal," he said.

Wilson made a name for himself after his win as the undercard of the Mundine versus Horn fight late last year and said fighting under Horn was a privilege.

"It's pretty cool fighting under Horn, we've known each other for a long time," Wilson said.

"My last fight was the second time I've been on the undercard for Horn and it's such a good opportunity for me," he said.

Now ranked in the top 15 featherweight fighters in the world, Wilson is one to watch as he chases a maiden senior world title.

