Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

by Grace Mason
5th Apr 2021 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE teenagers have been charged after a car stolen from Townsville was allegedly driven almost 300km north before their roadside arrest in Babinda.

The Rescue 510 helicopter hovered over the small town south of Cairns for more than an hour on Sunday supporting police as they tracked the Mitsubishi.

A police spokesman said officers used a tyre deflation device to stop the vehicle on the Bruce Highway north of Howard Kennedy Dr just after midday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The teens, four boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15, were taken into custody at the scene after they were allegedly involved in a chase through nearby cane fields.
The spokesman said two of the group were from Townsville and the other three were from Cairns.

They have been charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Kirwin residence on Campion Circuit on Saturday afternoon.

It had to be towed from the scene.

Originally published as Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

crime editors picks juvenile crime youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murgon police investigate attempted burglary, bike thefts

        Premium Content Murgon police investigate attempted burglary, bike thefts

        Crime Murgon police are investigating two separate burglary attempts in the town across two nights. FULL DETAILS:

        Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

        News A patient has been taken to Kingaroy Hospital after their car collide with a tree...

        BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

        News A driver is being transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the...

        Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

        Premium Content Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

        Crime Kingaroy police are investigating two frightening break-ins where offenders have...