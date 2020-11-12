The world’s biggest platform for streaming video is trying to figure out why no videos are playing.

The world’s biggest platform for streaming video is trying to figure out why no videos are playing.

YouTube is experiencing technical difficulties, with videos on the site not playing for users around the world.

A spike in reports of problems on the website began flooding in at around 10.45am AEDT, with thousands of reports being collated by the website status monitor DownDetector.

YouTube confirmed the issue and said it was working to fix it.

RELATED: Fury at JB Hi-Fi as PS5s sell out

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

RELATED: Telstra refunds $2.5m after 'clear breach'

"One video started working, ended up finishing it and now they all just error out," one user wrote on DownDetector. "Hope they fix it soon!"

"How many people do y'all think called the local police because YouTube is down?" Another asked.

A spike in reports began just before 11am.

YouTube users have been complaining on Twitter as well.

Everyone running to Twitter to see if YouTube is broken for everyone #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/I0p3FmGtI1 — 𝒦𝐸𝒱𝐼𝒩🪁 (@DrizzyKev) November 12, 2020

By 12.50pm a test by news.com.au found the site was again able to load and play videos.

The company is yet to confirm that on the Twitter page where it confirmed the issue but other users of the social media site have reported it's also back online for them.

Originally published as YouTube suffers global outage

Me reading Twitter about how YouTube is broken while waiting for YouTube to unbroken itself.https://t.co/O5OxDPvJLf pic.twitter.com/4016UZnNTn — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) November 12, 2020

Is ... YouTube broken right now? — AmaLee (@LeeandLie) November 12, 2020

Me after wasting 10 minutes thinking chrome was broken but it was YouTube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/HHiCHntaP6 — Jonah Corona (@Jsanderson5959) November 12, 2020