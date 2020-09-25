‘You’ve lost everything’: Victim to sick sex assault doctor

A GP was led away to the cells in court today as he stares down 25 years in jail for a series of depraved indecent assaults on female patients.

One victim of a Sydney GP found guilty of indecently assaulting women staying overnight at a sleep clinic has told her tormentor his actions would follow him forever "like a dark shadow".

Ali Khorami had denied the series of heinous crimes against five female patients - including a 16-year-old girl - such as placing his penis in their palms, touching their bodies and masturbating next to them at Glebe's Woolcock Institute of Medical Research in July and August 2018.

Most of the women were asleep at the time of the depraved sexual acts.

Khorami pleaded not guilty to 25 charges. Picture: Damian Shaw

During his trial the doctor, 50, claimed he was engaged in a form or "tantric healing" at the women's consent and testified the girl had told him she was 17.

But Khorami was in July convicted by a jury of 22 charges, including 19 of aggravated indecent assault, two of aggravated indecency and one of drugging a woman to commit an indictable offence.

The father-of-two walked into court wearing a surgical mask for a sentence hearing on Friday but was led away from the dock to the cells by sheriffs after his bail was revoked at its conclusion.

He will spend his first night behind bars facing up to 25 years in jail for the acts he committed as an overnight technician at the clinic that his barrister conceded displayed a "degree of planning".

A jury convicted him after a two-week trial. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

He would turn off and move cameras, recording the patients' overnight stays in order to satisfy his sexual desires, such as touching their breasts and vagina and putting his penis on their feet.

Despite attempting to delete footage, some of the cameras caught him in the act and showed him masturbating near the sleeping women.

"Most victims were suffering from various sleep disorders. They were there for help, and the offender exploited their vulnerability as they slept," Crown prosecutor Roger Kimbell said on Friday.

One of the his five victims told Downing Centre District Court she tried to convince herself she had been dreaming when Khorami assaulted her in August 2018.

Ali Khorami walked in but did not walk out of court on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

She spiralled into depression and suicidal thoughts and the relationship with her husband eventually broke down beyond repair.

"I felt like my world was imploding," she said.

"At no point did you take responsibility for your actions … No woman deserves to go through what you have subjected us to.

"You've lost everything. For some time I lost everything too. But now I have everything because I'm free.

"These events will follow you around forever like a dark shadow."

Judge Leonie Flannery this week reserved her sentence but refused Khorami bail.

He will learn his fate on October 9.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'You've lost everything': Victim to sick GP