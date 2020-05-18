Zonal changes deliver Ipswich treble reward

TURF CHAT

LESS than a week after Racing Queensland further relaxed the zonal racing in place during the coronavirus crisis, former metropolitan north participants took advantage at Ipswich on Sunday.

There was no better example of the north zoners taking advantage than trainer Tony Gollan and apprentice rider Baylee Nothdurft who collected a treble of wins.

Gollan, the premier trainer for the past five years at Ipswich, and last year’s champion Ipswich apprentice Nothdurft combined to win with Valet, Angus the Black, and Vinco in the last of a big eleven race card.

The treble of wins made it 14 in Ipswich for the season for premiership-leading trainer Gollan to be three ahead of the Edmonds stable.

Other Brisbane trainers to return to Ipswich and win were Paul Butterworth, Chris Anderson, and Les Kelly who collected a double.

The rider of this pair of winners was Michael Cahill who has been in superb form of late riding in the southern zone.

Cahill moved to 15 Ipswich wins this season.

Returning jockeys included Ipswich champion Jim Byrne, Larry Cassidy, Mark Du Plessis, Jake Bayliss, and Jim Orman, the latter pair each collecting a win.

Bayliss made a welcome return to Ipswich collecting his win aboard the Toby and Trent Edmonds trained Nemingah. This gave the Edmonds stable a double after Robbie Fradd rode Global Citizen to an earlier win.

Not all went to plan however for the Gold Coast based stable.

Tactical Move threw rider Ryan Maloney to the ground during preliminaries prior to the start of the eighth race, before being scratched from the event.

Huge nominations

THE zonal changes announced last Friday took an extra step from the merging of the metro north and south zones to form a greater South East Zone though currently for race days only.

This allows trainers and jockeys to move freely across the South East on race days, a move which led to a massive 230 nominations for the Sunday meeting at Ipswich.

As the rail was out at 10 metres, the maximum field size was ten so there were 11 races for the day including 54 emergencies in the total acceptors of over 160.

There were enough entries for a 12th race. However this was not scheduled due to the early start that would have been required.

A similar situation is expected for this Sunday as the movable rail remains at 10 metres to allow further time for the recently repaired contractor irrigation line at the 1150m mark to fully repair.

This repaired area is inside the 10 metre rail position and this move was taken for next week by track manager Sean Tou after inspecting with jockeys and stewards on Sunday.

Free ticket to Melbourne Cup

THERE were a couple of races sparking interest in southern states over the weekend as racing continues to provide economic, social, and employment benefits across Australia.

The Andrew Ramsden Stakes at Flemington provides a free passage to the Melbourne Cup without having to pass normal qualifying requirements.

Steel Prince and Surprise Baby, who quinellaed the race last year, both ran in the first 10 in the Cup.

This year the free ticket went to staying mare Oceanex who quickly firmed to $26 for the Melbourne Cup.

In Adelaide, the Group 1 Goodwood Stakes went to Trekking who won Queensland’s biggest race last year - the Stradbroke Handicap.

The Queensland Winter Carnival is moving along with this year’s Stradbroke Handicap the culmination on June 6.

This revised carnival with much lesser prize money than previous years is still being developed and may extend through to July with various listed races on each Saturday.

Next meetings

IPSWICH’S scheduled racing events are on Sundays May 24 and June 7, then Wednesday June 17.